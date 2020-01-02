Nathan Drake is heading to PS Plus in January

The first PS Plus games of the new decade have been announced, with Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection headlining January's offering. The three-game collection includes a trio of mainline Uncharted games - Drake's Fortune, Among Thieves, and Drake's Deception - and it will be available for subscribers to claim from January 7.

But wait, dear reader, for that's not all. As is tradition, Sony has offered up a second game for players this month, and that game is Goat Simulator, the quirky sandbox game that lets you kid around to your heart's content. That's also available from Jan 7.

If you've not grabbed last month's games, the excellent Titanfall 2 and racer Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Game, they remain available to claim until January 6.