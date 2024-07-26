Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, and Carrie Coon star as estranged sisters in Netflix's His Three Daughters

Every so often Netflix decides to pull together a collection of talented filmmakers and actors to create a promising drama that is a far cry from the streamer's usual forgettable action offerings.

The next on this list will be Azazel Jacobs' His Three Daughters, a film that revolves around three estranged sisters as they come back together to care for their unwell father. The sisters are played by Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne, Scarlet Witch herself Elizabeth Olsen, and Ghostbusters' Carrie Coon.

His Three Daughters will be debuting on Netflix on September 20, but will be coming to a very select few cinemas for a limited theatrical run from September 6, no doubt so the film can be put in awards discussions later.

Check out the trailer for His Three Daughters below.