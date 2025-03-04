Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price headline an all-female boxing card in London this Friday

HQ

On Friday, March 7, on the eve of International Women's Day, a major all women's boxing card will take place at the Royal Albert Hall. The main bout will also be an all-British fight between a veteran, 40 year-old Natasha Jonas, holder of the WBC and IBF welterweight world titles, and a World Champion and Gold Medallist in Tokyo, holder of the WBA championship, but still at the start of her professional career, 30-year-old Lauren Price.

The winner of the bout will be on course for the fight for the undisputed welterweight champion, against either Mikaela Mayer or Sandy Ryan. Lauren Price aims to become "one of the greatest-ever female boxers to come out of not just Britain, but the world", but Jones, despite her age, still feels "a hunger and a desire and a motivation that burns inside me" and wants to be remembered as "the girl who never gave up, the girl who got there in the end".

The anticipated boxing card will also four more fights, with the second highlight being Caroline Dubois, WBC lightweight world champion, against South Korean Bo Mi Re Shi. The call will also have an Olympic bronze medallist, Karris Artingstall, against amateur Raven Chapman for the British featherweight title.



Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price



Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin



Karriss Artingstall vs Raven Chapman



Chloe Watson vs Jasmina Zapotoczna



Cindy Ngamba vs Kirstie Bavington



Francessca Hennessy vs Carla Camila Campos Gonzales



The Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price fight will be broadcast on Sky Sports and DAZN, starting at 19:00 GMT (20:00 CET), with the main event expected around 22:00 GMT (23:00 CET).