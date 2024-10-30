Natalie Portman mocked Real Madrid fans in the Ballon d'Or ceremony

HQ

FC Barcelona won big in last Monday Ballon d'Or ceremony, with the second trophy to Aitana Bonmatí as well Best Women's club as the Kopa award for Best Young Player to Lamine Yamal.

Real Madrid also won big, winning Best Club and Best Coach for Carlo Ancelotti, as well as placing four of his players in the top ten of Men's Best Players. But Vinícius Júnior defeat against Manchester City's Rodri meant the club got angry and boycotted the event. They also remained bitterly silent on social networks.

FC Barcelona, on the contrary, enjoyed the night. Club president Joan Laporta picked up the award for Best Female club, and Bonmatí picked up the award from Hollywood actress Natalie Portman, who revealed herself as fan of Barça as well as Paris Saint-Germain.

Natalie Portman mocked Real Madrid's 4-0 defeat

After the awards, Portman posed with Barcelona players Yamal, Cubarsí and Dani Olmo and showing up four fingers, in relation to the Clásico, 4-0 Real Madrid defeat in the Santiago Bernabéu last Saturday. A gesture that didn't go unnoticed for the Barça's social manager...