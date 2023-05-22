Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Natalie Portman is happy to play Padmé again

"No one's ever asked me to return, but I'm open to it."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's almost hard to believe but it's been more than 18 years since we last saw Natalie Portman in the role of Senator Padmé Amidala, a character that was never really explored much beyond the fact that she was the love interest of Anakin Skywalker. But who knows what the future holds, because in an interview with GQ, the actress mentioned that she would definitely consider reprising the role.

"No one's ever asked me to return, but I'm open to it."

Exactly what form this could take is of course highly speculative, but one possibility would be in the alleged second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Maybe in a flashback similar to the one we got in the series' fifth episode when Obi-Wan and Anakin practiced dueling.

Would you like to see more of Padmé and Natalie Portman in Star Wars?

Natalie Portman is happy to play Padmé again


Loading next content