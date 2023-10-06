Nascar rights acquired by iRacing Motorsport Simulations

HQ

Something big was going on at Motorsport Games this summer, as we reported on Gamereactor. Most people were hoping for a third rFactor that would have shaken up the world of sim-racing, but it now turns out that it was something completely different.

The Florida-based studio has announced that its subsidiary 704Games has taken over the Nascar licence to make simulators based on American stock car racing. And the most unexpected thing is that the buyer is none other than iRacing Motorsport Simulations, a studio in Massachusetts that has traditionally been rFactor's main competitor for several years with its simulator.

This means that the makers of Nascar Heat, Rivals and so on will no longer publish American stock car racing games, and that the next Nascar title will come from iRacing. Even though Nascar is a rather small sport outside of the US, the phenomenon is huge in the US and this is of course a big deal for iRacing Motorsport Simulations.