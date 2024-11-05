NASCAR is coming to Forza Motorsport

HQ

There are already a plentiful array of cars available to take for a spin in Forza Motorsport but this is now expanding further with a specific focus on one of the most exciting motorsport types in the world.

As part of Update 14 for Turn 10's racing game, NASCAR is making its arrival. This will come in the form of three new cars to acquire via the Showroom, with these being; 2024 Chevrolet NASCAR Next Gen Camaro ZL1, 2024 Ford NASCAR Next Gen Mustang Dark Horse, and the 2024 Toyota NASCAR Next Gen Camry XSE.

All three cars are also joining as part of a new tour to complete, with this known as the American Thunder Tour. You'll be able to hop behind the wheel of these vehicles in Week 1 of the tour for some intense multiplayer action.

Otherwise, this update to the game brings improved Drivatar AI as well as some new in-game events that will kick off from tomorrow, November 6. As per the full patch notes for Update 14, you can head over here to read them.