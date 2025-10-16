NASCAR 25 has the potential to be the best NASCAR game ever

NASCAR games have been passed around between various developers for decades, and in some years none have even been released, despite it being considered the world's third largest motorsport (after only F1 and MotoGP). And to make matters worse, very, very few of the games that have been released have been particularly good.

But... this year, it just might be time for that to change, because starting in 2023, iRacing Studios now holds the rights to all licenses. This has led to high hopes for gameplay that does justice to this intensely competitive and precision-driven motorsport. No fewer than four disciplines are included (NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series), all featuring authentic drivers.

NASCAR 25 has now been released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X - and, as befits a premiere, it is accompanied by a launch trailer. This also features a special guest appearance by Dale Earnhardt Jr., and as usual, you can check it out below.

If you prefer to play on PC, it will also be available for PC on November 11.