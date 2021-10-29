We know it isn't the biggest racing category in F1 crazy Europe, but we also do know that NASCAR has diehard fans who really, really loves the sport. If you are one of them, we can now make your Friday even better by revealing that NASCAR 21: Ignition has now been released for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

The game has all the official stuff you would expect as drivers (all face-scanned), track and of course the cars and tracks with MRN Radio providing the voice-over work for maximum authenticity. We're also promised plenty of tools to make it easier for new fans to discover this incredible motorsport. Check out the launch trailer below.

Are you looking forward to see the green flag drop in NASCAR 21: Ignition this weekend?