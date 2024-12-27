NASA's Parker Solar Probe survives record-breaking close encounter with the sun

HQ

According to a blog post from NASA, NASA's Parker Solar Probe has successfully survived its closest-ever approach to the Sun, proving once again the resilience of human-made technology. The spacecraft, which passed within a mere 3.8 million miles of the Sun's surface, withstood temperatures nearing 1,800°F (982°C). At this scorching proximity, Parker also reached a record-breaking speed of 430,000 miles per hour, making it the fastest man-made object in history.

After a brief communications blackout during the flyby, the spacecraft resumed contact with its mission team, transmitting a signal that confirmed its operational status. This historic encounter is part of a series of missions designed to study the Sun up close, providing invaluable data on solar wind, energetic particles, and the physics behind the Sun's extreme temperatures. Parker will continue sending back data starting January 1, 2025, which will further our understanding of how the Sun impacts the entire solar system.

With each close pass, Parker Solar Probe inches closer to the Sun, offering a clearer picture of its outer atmosphere and explosive phenomena. Can the Parker Solar Probe continue to withstand such intense conditions and unlock even more secrets of the Sun?