NASA unveils its vision for a permanent moon base

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Humanity is set to return to the Moon's surface, and NASA has now unveiled its long-term plans for the base to be constructed there.

The operation is all part of the Artemis program, which is intended to serve as a springboard for future research. The plan is to establish the base near the Moon's south pole, where significant amounts of ice are hoped to be found. NASA views these resources as essential for producing oxygen and rocket fuel directly on site.

The base will be built in several phases over a number of years. The initial phase will involve unmanned spacecraft and rovers, followed by infrastructure such as power systems, communication networks, and vehicles for longer journeys across the lunar surface.

A spokesperson from Nasa said:

"The Moon Base will be America's and humanity's first outpost on another celestial world"

The hope is that this will create a semi-permanent site for astronauts to live and work for extended periods. The project also involves private companies and international partners, and NASA hopes the initiative will contribute to several technological advancements for humanity.