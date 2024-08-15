NASA still hasn't figured out how to bring its trapped astronauts back home

HQ

A few days ago, we reported on the news that a couple of Boeing Starliner astronauts had been stuck in space for around a couple of months already. When that news became public, it was mentioned that NASA was working on a solution to safely see the cosmic explorers returned to Earth, and then soon after this a broadcast was hosted by the space agency to discuss how this may be achieved.

It turns out, even the brainiacs over at NASA still haven't got a clue as to how to do this. As per Sky News, astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams could be stuck in orbit until February 2025 now, as NASA hasn't determined a solution for either repairing their damaged Starliner or instead getting them back to solid ground in another method.

Granted, it's not as terrifying as it may sound. The pair aren't trapped in a small capsule alone and drifting through space, they are currently safely aboard the International Space Station, where they could remain until the next scheduled flight back home from the ISS, which is set to be February 2025.

