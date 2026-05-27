Nasa shows off details of new landers and vehicles it'll send to the Moon for a lunar base

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Nasa has unveiled the next steps it's taking to work towards building a new base on the Moon. It might sound like something out of a sci-fi novel, but as Americans push to get boots on the Moon once more before current president Donald Trump leaves office in 2029, it seems plans are ramping up to have a more permanent residence out in space.

New robotic landers, hopping drones, and high-tech vehicles are detailed in Nasa's latest plans to build a lunar base. As per the BBC, Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin is one of a few companies picked out to supply parts and build these machines. Back in March, Nasa first revealed plans to have a base on the Moon, powered by nuclear and solar energy. The initial deadline was 2032 for that plan, but production may ramp up as the US is entering another space race.

China is also interested in putting people on the Moon, and has plans to have boots on the ground by 2030. This week it launched the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft, which sent a crew of astronauts to the Tiangong space station.

Experts believe that Nasa's timeline for its lunar base is unrealistic, with some scientists convinced China will beat the US in this space race. The Ignition Moon Base from Nasa is designed to be built in three phases. First, it'll send the landers and drones to explore the Moon's terrain. Then, it'll establish the base itself, before finally having humans there in a semi-permanent residence by 2032. It's ambitious, but perhaps won't be completed in the next six years.