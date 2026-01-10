NASA sets timeline for first-ever medical return from ISS

HQ

NASA has laid out a clear timeline for the early return of four astronauts from the International Space Station after one crew member developed a serious medical condition. The agency said Crew-11 will undock no earlier than 5pm EST on Wednesday, 14 January.

Following departure, the SpaceX capsule is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere overnight, with splashdown targeted for early Thursday, 15 January, off the coast of California. NASA stressed the schedule remains dependent on weather and recovery conditions during descent.

Officials said the situation is not an emergency evacuation, but the uncertainty surrounding the astronaut's condition makes a prolonged stay in orbit too risky. This marks the first medical-driven early departure in the ISS's 25-year history...