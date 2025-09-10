NASA rover uncovers possible traces of ancient Martian life

HQ

The Perseverance rover arrived on Mars a few years ago, and since then it has been exploring the vast Jezero Crater. Now, after its long mission in the ancient lake basin, it appears to have uncovered potential signs of microbial life hidden in the rocks. Scientists detected minerals that on Earth are often tied to biological activity, although they could also emerge through nonbiological processes. The discovery comes from a sedimentary rock believed to have formed when water once filled the crater, raising hopes that Mars may have been habitable in its distant past. Still, researchers insist that only further studies, possibly on Earth, will reveal whether these traces truly point to life. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!