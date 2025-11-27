NASA detects lightning on Mars for first time

HQ

NASA's Perseverance rover has detected small electrical discharges in the Martian atmosphere, marking the first documented evidence of this kind on the Red Planet.

The signals were captured through audio and electromagnetic recordings from its SuperCam instrument inside Jezero Crater, where the rover has been operating since 2021.

Understanding of Martian climate

Researchers analyzed 28 hours of microphone recordings and identified 55 discharges over two Martian years, often linked to passing dust devils and dust storm fronts.

These sparks, only a few millimeters long, appear to be caused by friction between tiny dust grains in Mars' dry, turbulent environment. The discovery could reshape understanding of Martian climate, dust transport and potential risks for future robotic and human missions.