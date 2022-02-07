NASA plans to crash the International Space Station into the ocean in 2031

HQ

NASA has revealed what the future holds for the International Space Station, stating that in 2031, after over 30 years of being in service, the iconic facility will be decommissioned and crashed into the ocean.

The reason for the decision comes as certain parts of the station are fundamentally unrepairable, and the thought is that as time continues to pass, the damages will only worsen and prove a greater threat to the astronauts that inhabit the station.

As for where the ISS is set to meet its conclusion, NASA has revealed that it intends to use Point Nemo, the area that is commonly dubbed the Spacecraft Cemetery: an area of ocean that is "pretty much the farthest place from any human civilization you can find," and sits around 2,700km from the nearest bit of land.

In terms of what will be next for NASA's space ventures, in the statement regarding the ISS' future, it was mentioned that there will be a "smooth transition to commercial destinations" once the ISS is retired.

Thanks, The Guardian.