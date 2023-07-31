Nasa launches free streaming service for space lovers

HQ

If you're curious about the great unknown beyond our planet and solar system, and all the research and development in space travel, then you should definitely keep an eye on Nasa+, a new free streaming service to be launched later this year that will offer exactly that and much, much more.

On the platform, you will be able to watch documentaries and programmes created by NASA over the years and follow live broadcasts. For those who are curious, there is a launch trailer to watch below. NASA has not yet published an exact date for the launch of the service beyond telling us this summer.

Is Nasa+ something you will use?