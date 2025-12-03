NASA detects "space gum" and sugars essential for life in Bennu samples

HQ

NASA has announced new results from samples collected from asteroid Bennu, revealing the presence of several sugars considered fundamental for the chemistry of life. Researchers said the material, returned to Earth by the OSIRIS-REx mission, included ribose (linked to RNA) and glucose, which almost all known organisms use for energy.

Scientists involved in the analysis suggested the findings strengthen the case that the early solar system was rich in prebiotic ingredients that could have eventually helped life emerge. Because the samples were collected and sealed in space, teams highlighted that they were able to study the material without the contamination seen in meteorites.

Separate studies identified an unusual polymer-like substance informally described as "space gum," as well as an unexpectedly high concentration of dust from ancient dying stars. Researchers said these discoveries point to complex chemical activity inside Bennu's long-lost parent body more than 4.5 billion years ago.

Watch the NASA video below

More analysis is underway, and other asteroid samples may soon provide further comparisons. For more details, you can watch the NASA video below, where the agency announces the finding.