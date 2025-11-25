NASA cuts back Boeing's Starliner flights after troubled 2024 crewed test

HQ

NASA has reduced the number of planned missions for Boeing's Starliner, lowering its contract from six flights to four after the troubled 2024 crewed test left astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams stranded on the ISS for nine months. According to the agency, the next Starliner mission scheduled for April 2026 will fly without astronauts and will be limited to cargo delivery.

The updated agreement lowers Boeing's contract value by roughly $768 million, bringing it to $3.732 billion. NASA indicated that it has already paid $2.2 billion under the program. The agency said the decision aims to focus on certifying Starliner for crewed operations in 2026, following extensive propulsion system testing after multiple thruster shutdowns during the 2024 flight.

While Boeing maintains its commitment to Starliner, the spacecraft continues to lag behind SpaceX's Dragon capsule, which has already become NASA's primary crew transport vehicle. NASA has repeatedly stated it wants two independent United States systems to avoid full reliance on Russia or a single provider.