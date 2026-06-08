NASA astronauts to wear Prada underlayers on their next Moon trip

HQ

Instead of simply clothing the stars, Italian fashion house Prada will soon be taking to stars, as the company will officially be teaming up with NASA to create underlayers for the astronauts who are expected to be travelling to the Moon.

As per Reuters, the clothing is simply an undergarment to be worn by astronauts, a body-hugging suit that features ventilation tubes that have been stitched into the fabric.

This latest suit comes after Prada unveiled a spacesuit that is expected to be worn by the Artemis 4 moon landing astronauts when they make the trip to Earth's most famous satellite in 2028.

This seems to be the start of the next space race, one specifically occurring in the fashion industry, as we're seeing more brands teaming with space agencies in an attempt to clothe the respective astronauts, including Under Armour officially working with Virgin Galactic.