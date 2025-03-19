NASA astronauts return safely after extended ISS mission

HQ

As the sun dipped below the horizon off Florida's Gulf Coast, a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule pierced the atmosphere, its heat shield glowing against the twilight sky. Inside, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams braced for the final moments of a journey that had stretched far beyond its planned eight days.

At 5:57 p.m. ET, the capsule gently touched down on the ocean's surface, marking the end of a nine-month mission fraught with unexpected delays. Originally launched aboard Boeing's Starliner in June, the duo's return was ultimately facilitated by SpaceX after issues with Starliner's propulsion system forced NASA to integrate them into its Crew-9 rotation.

The extended mission, which saw Wilmore and Williams contribute to over 150 scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station, underscored the complexities and unpredictability of human spaceflight, where meticulous planning often collides with the harsh realities of operating in orbit.

While their safe return brought relief to NASA and their families, the spotlight on Boeing's Starliner program has intensified, raising questions about its future as a viable competitor to SpaceX's Crew Dragon. For now, it remains to be seen whether Boeing will need to conduct another uncrewed test flight before Starliner can safely carry astronauts again.