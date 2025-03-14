NASA and SpaceX gear up for long-awaited astronaut return from the International Space Station

HQ

As the countdown ticks down, NASA and SpaceX are set to launch a mission that promises to bring United States astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams home after nine long months aboard the International Space Station (via Reuters).

The Crew-10 mission, initially scheduled for Wednesday, faced a setback due to a last-minute glitch in the rocket's ground systems, pushing the launch to Friday. This mission is not only crucial for the return of the two veteran astronauts but also for the future of spaceflight coordination, as NASA aims to maintain its staffing balance aboard the station.

The crew swap is expected to occur on Saturday night, ensuring that the departing astronauts' return will follow a traditional handover ceremony on March 19. For now, it remains to be seen whether the launch will proceed smoothly, marking a seamless conclusion to this extended stay in orbit.