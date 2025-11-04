NASA and Kim Kardashian clash over moon landing: "Yes, we've been to the Moon... Six times!"

HQ

NASA has publicly responded to Kim Kardashian after the reality TV star said she believed the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon landing was faked, a long-debunked conspiracy theory dating back decades.

In a new episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Kardashian told viewers she thought the historic landing by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin "didn't happen," citing an online video she said showed Aldrin admitting the event was staged.

The claim prompted a swift response from Sean Duffy, the United States transportation secretary and acting NASA administrator, who clarified the facts on social media.

"Yes, we've been to the Moon... Six times!"

Sean Duffy added that the United States was preparing to return to the Moon under President Donald Trump's Artemis program, with Artemis II set to carry astronauts around the Moon in 2026, followed by a planned lunar landing in 2027.

The video Kardashian referenced appears to have taken Buzz Aldrin's 2015 Oxford Union comments out of context. When asked what the "scariest moment" of the Apollo mission was, Aldrin replied jokingly, "It didn't happen," before explaining that nothing particularly frightening occurred during the journey.

Kardashian's remarks reignited one of the most persistent conspiracy theories in modern history, one NASA has been refuting for more than half a century.