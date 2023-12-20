HQ

It's not often that anime games are particularly good. If you mix that genre with fighting games, it becomes even harder to find a treasure. However, one series that has maintained a consistently good quality, without reaching masterpiece status, is Naruto. The latest game is part of the Ultimate Ninja Storm series that hasn't actually seen a new title since Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 almost eight years ago. Shippūden has now been dropped for a slightly more father and son relationship with Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

The game is something of a tribute to Naruto as it is 20 years since the anime's debut. It therefore contains stories from all titles in the game series. It is a bit sad then that the game experience never really takes off. On the surface, everything seems very promising. Over 130 playable characters, which is a crazy number. A story mode that goes all the way from Naruto's childhood to his final battle in Naruto Shippuden, all told with anime sequences and battles. There's also a brand new story focusing on Boruto, made especially for this game by series creator Masashi Kishimoto. That's all great. But when you scratch the surface, problems start to emerge.

For starters, the combat system hasn't undergone any major changes since its introduction 15 years ago. Sure, there have been additions and deletions, but overall it's still the same. We fight in a large open area with our ninja attacks. It doesn't matter which character you choose to suit your play style as the buttons are the same regardless of character (but with different animations) in Naruto x Boruto. Press B multiple times (on Xbox and equivalent on other platforms) to deal basic blows that eventually result in an automatic combination. Press X for long-range attacks, which are needed because computer-controlled opponents love to run to the other side of the arena. Press Y, Y, B for Secret Technique and so on. The best thing to do is to pick your favourite anime character and play as it. However, some of the combinations offer some really nice cutscenes, which unfortunately get a bit boring if you mostly play as the same character.

Where the combat shines for Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is the tough, evenly matched battles that feel more like a chess match. Because it's not just about fighting and looking cool. As the word ninja suggests, there are tools and techniques to use. Each character has three different ninja tools to use, such as a bomb that explodes if it hits the opponent, a weapon that poisons, attack buffs, and more. A well-planned use of one of these can turn a battle around. But it is possible to have too much of a good thing. Using special attacks requires chakra, and if it runs out, so do the specials. The same goes for the defence game. It is possible to completely get out of an attack or combo with just one button press, which transports you behind your opponent. This can only be done four times before the meter has to be refilled. If it's empty, just sit back and enjoy being beaten yellow and blue. There's also an added ability to simplify everything down to characters basically controlling themselves at the touch of a button. They choose when to run, attack, and make special attacks. This is obviously aimed at players who are not used to the genre, but you can adjust the degree to which the assistants will help. Assistants are also the two side characters that can be taken into battle. In addition to your main fighter, you can choose two sidekicks that can be summoned for bonus attacks. You can also switch fighters completely and fight as one of the other two if you wish.

The two story modes are both somewhat disappointing. History Mode is exactly what it sounds like. It's a look back at the entire Naruto series. Unfortunately, it's mostly still images to watch with accompanying audio. It would have really raised the quality to have full sequences. There are eight chapters to go through and all follow the same pattern. It's a little story, one or a few battles, flashback and repeat. The battles have some requirements where it is firstly about winning, but then various cosmetic things can be unlocked if you have over 60% health left and other things. The second story instead focuses on the son Boruto and what I will most remember from everything is that VR is dangerous. Boruto and his friends have got hold of the VR game Ninja Heroes where they choose an avatar, do missions and fight. After every session in this MMO, he feels bad and after a while, there are rumours that the players are forced to visit hospitals. This of course turns out to be a plot to take over the world by the villains of the story, the Zero gang. In Ninja Heroes, you can choose any of the game's characters to fight as, which is a shame when we could have had something great about Boruto. Eventually, of course, shenanigans start happening in the real world and the story gets much better after a while with a full-scale war going on in the ninja world.

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections does a half-hearted job of celebrating both Naruto's 20th anniversary as an anime and 15 years of the Ninja Storm series. There are so many characters that your jaw drops and the battle interludes are cool, beautiful, and stylish. Somehow it still feels like I've experienced the battles before, with a few minor updates. Big fans of the series will still be able to have fun with this and experience a whole new story.