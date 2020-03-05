Do you miss the time when Naruto was still young and had yet to become a father? You can travel back to that era through new mobile game from Cubinet Interactive, Naruto: Slugfest. In this MMORPG you will head back to Konohagakure with your favorite Shippuden characters.

Here you can choose one of your favourite Naruto characters as a companion. Like other MMORPGs, there will be plenty of loot, quests, and classes to choose from (Berserker, Geisha, Archer, and Assassin).

Naruto: Slugfest is open for pre-registration and you do that on its official site. Of course, there are pre-registration milestones that will open more rewards if completed. Are you joining in?