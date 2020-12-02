Narrative-driven content is set to arrive to Spellbreak

You're watching Advertisements

Battle royale games aren't exactly best known for their story content, and that's why it's pleasing to see that Spellbreak has a huge narrative-driven content update on the way. Chapter 1: The Spellstorm is set to launch on December 15 and will integrate new quests that will reveal more about its lore. The update also coincides with the game's Steam release, which is planned for an unconfirmed date this December.

"Chapter 1: The Spellstorm is really the launching pad for a truly innovative Battle Royale experience that blends together storytelling and gameplay," said Seth Sivak, CEO of Proletariat. "Not only are players going to get a fun way to experience more of the Spellbreak universe but also weeks of engaging content complete with some awesome rewards."

It's not just story-based content that Chapter 1: The Spellstorm will be adding, however, as there has also been some other tweaks. New cosmetic items will be available, and the chapter progression system will be revamped with 50 levels of rewards.