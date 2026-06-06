Narrative road-trip RPG Ithaca will land on PC and consoles in late 2027

As part of the Day of the Devs broadcast, developer The Pixel Hunt popped up to share some information on its next project, an indie game that is regarded as a "narrative road-trip RPG about climate resistance."

Known as Ithaca, this game follows an environmental rights lawyer known as Penelope who is doing whatever it takes to save the planet. This is a bit more serious than it may sound, as seemingly Penelope has taken someone hostage, and now the situation is shifting to whether she will complete the plan she set in motion or if she will have a change of heart during a lengthy drive to Ithaca.

As it's a narrative RPG, expect choices that impact the story and which alter Penelope's stats to define her personality, all while skill checks pop up to determine where you can continue advancing on your wider journey through the procedurally-generated landscapes on the way to one of seven final destinations.

Planned to launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2 sometime in the final quarter of 2027, you can see the announcement trailer for Ithaca below.