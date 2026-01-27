Narrative horror game Project Songbird sends us into some spooky woods this March

Project Songbird, the upcoming cinematic narrative horror from FYRE Games, has given us its release date. We knew that the game would be coming out some time in the first quarter of this year, and now we have a proper date locked in, which is the 26th of March.

Project Songbird takes us on a story of what must be the worst case of writer's block imaginable. Or, at least, it's a case of writer's block that causes the most harrowing things. Dakota is a musician, who can't quite figure out what to put on an upcoming album. So, they decide to book a remote log cabin to get away from it all.

However, as we know with log cabins, they're the perfect places for horrifying situations to unfold. Players will be facing nightmarish things in the darkness, realising that nature may not be as relaxing as it first looks. Check out some of the gameplay in the release date trailer below: