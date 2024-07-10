Narrative director for Marvel's Wolverine jumps to Cyberpunk 2077 sequel

HQ

Mary Kenney, associated narrative director for Marvel's Wolverine, is taking on a new job as a senior writer for Cyberpunk 2077's sequel, Project Orion.

Kenney announced the move via LinkedIn, where she wrote the following: "I can't wait to talk more about my project, I'm thrilled to be getting back into RPGs, and my team is talented, welcoming, and just flat-out cool."

Not much is known yet about the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, but it seems that CD Projekt Red is gearing up for an even bigger game than the 2020 RPG. Hopefully we can hear more soon, even if the game is a long way away. There's the next Witcher title to release first.