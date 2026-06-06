Narrative adventure game Bub is all about turning memories into art

We've come to regard the Day of the Devs showcases as one of the best places each year to find information on some of the more unique indie titles making their arrival on PC and consoles. For the sake of 2026 and the event that followed Summer Game Fest, this is without question the case, as amid the slew of news we have been introduced to developer Paperfrog's upcoming narrative adventure, Bub.

Bub is a short game that is all about turning memories into art. It's quite a heavy game at its core, as the story follows a New York City artist who has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and is now doing whatever he can to use his skills to make as much art as he possibly can while he still can.

This includes creating sculptures and painting, to paper puppets and ink drawings, and the art medium in question changes as Bub's journey through his memories unfolds. And to add to this, Bub's art collectively forms into a collage of unique textures and stop-motion layers, leading to something Paperfrog regards as "personal and unique, analog artworks that create a living, breathing game world."

We don't yet know when Bub will be launching on PC, but when the day does come, we're told that the project will take players around 90-120 minutes to complete. You can see a bunch of images of Bub below.