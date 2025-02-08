Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party triumphs in Delhi after 27 years

HQ

In a major political comeback, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has regained control of Delhi, winning the state assembly elections for the first time in 27 years. The BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats, leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with just 22 seats, despite AAP's strong focus on welfare policies and anti-corruption initiatives.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who had previously led the party to significant electoral successes, lost his seat, delivering a significant blow to his political standing. This victory provides a crucial boost for Modi, whose performance in last year's national elections fell short of expectations, but who has now regained momentum through a successful state-level campaign.

The BJP's promises, including economic support for the poor, such as monthly stipends for women and elderly citizens, resonated with voters. These pledges contrasted with AAP's focus on providing free utilities and healthcare. Modi's triumph is viewed as a reaffirmation of his vision for India's future, but for now, it remains to be seen how this political shift will influence both his national agenda and the future of Delhi.