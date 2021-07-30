English
Naraka: Bladepoint

Naraka: Bladepoint will be coming to consoles in future

Footage of the battle royale title running on PS5 has been released.

Naraka: Bladepoint, a 60-player battle royale with parkour and grappling hook mechanics, has been revealed to be releasing on consoles after its launch on PC on August 12. The only platform to be announced at the moment is the PS5, and beyond this, it's not clear what other systems it will arrive on and when it will release outside of PC.

A press release that we received states: "24 Entertainment can confirm they are working on multiple console versions at this time. While they're eager to provide further updates, there isn't a release date for console versions or a definitive list of consoles NARAKA: BLADEPOINT will be available on; though — as you can see from the video footage — PlayStation 5 is among them."

The video footage mentioned above is actually a video published by IGN that shows the game running on the PS5. The video is simply just two minutes of gameplay and no details about its graphical or performance settings are revealed.

Naraka: Bladepoint

