Naraka: Bladepoint is releasing on August 12

Naraka: Bladepoint, a 60-player fantasy take on the battle royale genre, received a release date of August 12 during yesterday's PC Gaming Show. Along with the release date, a new trailer also premiered and this showcased several previously unannounced weapons such as a spear and a chainsaw (you can watch the trailer in the video above).

Pre-orders for the game are now open and those who pre-order any of its three versions (Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Ultimate Edition) will receive an exclusive Tarka Ji Outfit and a new hero known as Yoto Hime. Those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition will be rewarded with an exclusive Matari outfit and a grappling hook and spear skin.

If you liked what you saw during the show then you'll be pleased to hear that an open beta is being held June 16-22. Players will be able to access the game's beta by heading to its Steam page on June 16 and this will be the last chance to sample it ahead of launch.