LIVE
logo hd live | E3 2021 - Day 3 - Broadcast Pre-Show, Intellivision, Take-Two Interactive Panel, Indie Showcase and
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Naraka: Bladepoint
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Naraka: Bladepoint is releasing on August 12

An open beta is taking place June 16-22.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Naraka: Bladepoint, a 60-player fantasy take on the battle royale genre, received a release date of August 12 during yesterday's PC Gaming Show. Along with the release date, a new trailer also premiered and this showcased several previously unannounced weapons such as a spear and a chainsaw (you can watch the trailer in the video above).

Pre-orders for the game are now open and those who pre-order any of its three versions (Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Ultimate Edition) will receive an exclusive Tarka Ji Outfit and a new hero known as Yoto Hime. Those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition will be rewarded with an exclusive Matari outfit and a grappling hook and spear skin.

If you liked what you saw during the show then you'll be pleased to hear that an open beta is being held June 16-22. Players will be able to access the game's beta by heading to its Steam page on June 16 and this will be the last chance to sample it ahead of launch.

Naraka: Bladepoint

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy