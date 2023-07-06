Naraka: Bladepoint is going free-to-play next week

HQ

NetEase has announced that it will be turning its PvP mythical melee battle royale game, Naraka: Bladepoint, into a free-to-play experience as soon as next week.

After launching almost two years ago, the game will be adopting a free-to-play model that will allow players to check out the majority of the game without spending a dime. There will of course still be in-game purchases available that allow you to acquire new cosmetics and the likes, as is the case for most battle royales on the market today.

As for how NetEase will be compensating those who have purchased Naraka: Bladepoint, it has been mentioned that veterans will be receiving in-game gold equivalent to the price of the edition of the game they own, alongside some other goodies. Likewise, Game Pass players will now get access to the Deluxe Edition of the game, rather than the basic Standard Edition.

As well as becoming free-to-play, Naraka: Bladepoint will also be debuting on PlayStation 5 next week, with NetEase promising that players on the platform will be privy to exclusive items.

Lastly, as part of the second anniversary celebrations, a new update will be launched too, with this bringing a new game mode, new weapons, a new hero, another collaboration, and a bunch of other gameplay improvements and features.

All of this content, the PS5 version, and the free-to-play switch is happening on July 13.