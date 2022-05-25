Cookies

Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile

Naraka: Bladepoint is coming to mobile devices

It'll offer up "the same high quality graphics and gameplay" that made the PC version popular.

24 Entertainment and NetEase Games has announced that it will be bringing the multiplayer PvP title Naraka: Bladepoint to mobile devices in the near future.

As was revealed at NetEase Connect 2022, this game is said to boast the "same high quality graphics and gameplay that has made the PC version so popular", and likewise has been designed from the ground up for mobile devices, meaning the controls, UI, and camera have all been optimised.

While there is a trailer for Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile's announcement, a release date has yet to be set. Instead, we're simply told that it will be arriving "soon".

