English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Naraka: Bladepoint

Naraka: Bladepoint has now surpassed 6 million sales

The melee-focused title's latest character also joins the action later today.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

24 Entertainment has announced that its melee-focused multiplayer title Naraka: Bladepoint has surpassed 6 million sales since launching this August. To celebrate this milestone, the team is handing out a limited-edition dagger skin and a limited-edition avatar to all players who registered before November 10. Additionally, the game is receiving a 30% discount November 11-17, which is perfect for those who have yet to jump in.

Today marks the start of a new season for Naraka: Bladepoint, and a brand-new character is joining its roster. The new hero is named Yueshan, and he is equipped with a flaming halberd, which is ideal for hacking away at enemies from a long distance. He's also able to slam enemies to the ground using a powerful shoulder barge and take advantage of them whilst they are down. You can take a look at Yueshan in action here.

Naraka: Bladepoint

Thanks, IGN.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy