Naraka: Bladepoint has now surpassed 6 million sales

24 Entertainment has announced that its melee-focused multiplayer title Naraka: Bladepoint has surpassed 6 million sales since launching this August. To celebrate this milestone, the team is handing out a limited-edition dagger skin and a limited-edition avatar to all players who registered before November 10. Additionally, the game is receiving a 30% discount November 11-17, which is perfect for those who have yet to jump in.

Today marks the start of a new season for Naraka: Bladepoint, and a brand-new character is joining its roster. The new hero is named Yueshan, and he is equipped with a flaming halberd, which is ideal for hacking away at enemies from a long distance. He's also able to slam enemies to the ground using a powerful shoulder barge and take advantage of them whilst they are down. You can take a look at Yueshan in action here.

