Napoli wins Supercoppa Italiana 2026, defeating Bologna 2-0 with a brace by David Neres
Napoli, most recent Serie A champions, finish the year with the Italian Super Cup.
Napoli takes the Supercoppa Italiana 2026, only their third title in the competition (the first since 2014). This competition, on its current four-team format, pits the the winners and runners-up of the previous season's Serie A and Coppa Italia. Napoli won Serie A last season, one point ahead of Inrer Milan, while Bologna won the Coppa Italia beating Juventus.
At the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, a brace by David Neres resulted in the 2-0 win for Napoli, in one of their most succesful years of all time. Napoli has only won four league titles, and most recently, in 2024/25 and 2022/23... with the year in between finishing tenth!
David Neres, Brazilian strikers formerly at Benfica and Ajax, also scored one of the goals of the semi-final, against Milan. Meanwhile, Bologna defeated Inter Milan on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Friday.
This season, Napoli is third on Serie A, only two points behind Inter Milan, one point behind AC Milan. Bologna is sixth with 25 points, a position that grants qualification for UEFA Conference League next year.