HQ

Napoli takes the Supercoppa Italiana 2026, only their third title in the competition (the first since 2014). This competition, on its current four-team format, pits the the winners and runners-up of the previous season's Serie A and Coppa Italia. Napoli won Serie A last season, one point ahead of Inrer Milan, while Bologna won the Coppa Italia beating Juventus.

At the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, a brace by David Neres resulted in the 2-0 win for Napoli, in one of their most succesful years of all time. Napoli has only won four league titles, and most recently, in 2024/25 and 2022/23... with the year in between finishing tenth!

David Neres, Brazilian strikers formerly at Benfica and Ajax, also scored one of the goals of the semi-final, against Milan. Meanwhile, Bologna defeated Inter Milan on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Friday.

This season, Napoli is third on Serie A, only two points behind Inter Milan, one point behind AC Milan. Bologna is sixth with 25 points, a position that grants qualification for UEFA Conference League next year.