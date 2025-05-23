Napoli wins Serie A with one point above Inter after beating Cagliari

HQ

Italy's Serie A had been for the entire season the most tight major league in Europe, and two winners could have been crowned in the final day: Inter or Napoli. In the end, despite Inter Milan having the lead for the past few months (alongside Atalanta), it has been Napoli, winning their fourth scudetto, and perhaps more remarkably, the second one in two years.

After 38 matches, Napoli wins with 82 points, followed by Inter with 81 points. Both teams won tonigh, and with the same result, 2-0: former Manchester United player Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukako (who previously played for Inter) scored two nets against Cagliari, and they were more than enough to secure the title, despite Inter doing their homework at the last day, wiith a 2-0 win over Como.

It's a huge resurgence for the Italian side, winning two league titles within two years, something that didn't happen since the days of Maradona (where he won Serie A in 1987 and 1990). A huge party will take place throughout the night and the whole weekend in Naples, a city not used to win after (or before) the days of Maradona, but has recently taken gome successes like Coppa Italia in 2020, and will play Champions League next year... after finishing tenth in League last year.