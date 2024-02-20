Napoleon is coming to Apple TV+ next week

HQ

We suspected that Napoleon would be set to make its arrival on Apple TV+ relatively soon, especially considering Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon debuted on the platform around a month ago, while also landing in cinemas around a month before Ridley Scott's latest, albeit controversial, epic.

It seems there was a right to make that assumption as Apple TV+ has confirmed that Napoleon will be making its debut on the streaming platform as soon as March 1, 2024, i.e. next Friday.

You'll be able to watch the entire film as part of the subscription service, but if you do want to check it out today, you can rent or digitally purchase it on various storefronts.