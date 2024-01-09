Napoleon has landed on digital platforms

HQ

Ridley Scott's latest blockbuster, Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular emperor and warlord, has hit digital platforms. The film, a collaboration between Apple Studios and Scott Free Productions, is available in over 100 countries to rent or buy, and eventually will also be available to stream on Apple TV+ too, although the streaming date has yet to be revealed. You can read the synopsis below.

Joaquin Phoenix stars as the French emperor and commander-in-chief in 'Napoleon'. The film is directed by Scott and written by David Scarpa. The film depicts Napoleon's rapid and ruthless rise to emperor through his often volatile relationship with his wife and true love Josephine (played by Vanessa Kirby). The film captures Napoleon's famous battles and relentless ambition as an extraordinary war strategist.

Are you going to check out Napoleon?