Napoleon already looks like a classic Ridley Scott historical epic

We're around a month away from Ridley Scott's latest film making its debut in cinemas, with Napoleon set to arrive on November 22, 2023. The film, as you can probably infer from its title, is a dramatized biopic that looks into the life of the legendary French emperor and military tactician, and sees Joaquin Phoenix leading the cast as Napoleon Bonaparte himself.

With the movie around a month out, a fresh trailer for the film has made its debut, with this one giving us a glimpse at a few of the seemingly many action-packed battle scenes that will be offered. Needless to say, if you've been waiting for a thrilling historical drama, then Napoleon could be the answer.