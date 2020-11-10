Naomi Osaka reacts to Resident Evil Village new footage

You're watching Advertisements

Sony America is conducting a series of First Play videos with different personalities, where they try the PS5 and the DualSense controller with first-party and third-party titles for the first time. One of those is the rising star in professional tennis, Naomi Osaka, who went hands-on with Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Resident Evil Village.

The interesting thing is in the Capcom segment (second half), Sony edited a few gameplay scenes in between her comments about the game, and there are actually a few never seen before pieces. While it seems everything goes around the snowy village and the old man introduced in the first trailer of the game, when she explores the kitchen and and old house, that is new footage. It's also interesting listen to her talking about the feelings with the controller and watching her jumping around scared a couple of times.

Resident Evil Village is actually Resident Evil 8 and follows the story of Ethan Winters from RE7. It's coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2021.