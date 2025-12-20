Naomi Osaka confirms she is leaving the sports agency she launched in 2022

HQ

28-year-old tennis player Naomi Osaka, four times Grand Slam winner, is leaving Evolve, the sports agency she helped create in 2022. Osaka announced it on Friday on an Instagram story, saying that "It's been a great run and I'm so grateful for all the memories we shared.".

Osaka was previously represented by IMG, but she left in 2022 and created her own sports agency with longtime agent Stuart Duguid. Evolve later attracted talents like Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios (who are set to face at the "Battle of the Sexes" later this month, a tournament also organised by Evolve).

Other players represented by Evolve are Iva Jovic, youngest player in the WTA's Top 100; as well as Terence Atmane, Eva Lys or Anna Kalinskaya.

Osaka, who ended the year ranked 16 in WTA as she had her best results since her maternity leave, has not announced her new agency. A report from Boubces said that she is coming back to IMG alongside her manager, Alex Boston.