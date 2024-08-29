Naoki Yoshida: "We do want to release more Square Enix games on Xbox"

HQ

Just before the summer, we reported that Square Enix had decided to adopt a new strategy in the future and leave the concept of exclusive games behind. This is otherwise something they invest heavily in, and this year alone they have released Forspoken and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth fully or partially exclusive to PlayStation 5.

When Eurogamer had a chat with Naoki Yoshida, producer and director of Final Fantasy XIV, during Gamescom, the topic was about this. Yoshida then reiterated Square Enix's new strategy, specifically saying that Xbox gamers can expect more titles from Square Enix going forward:

"However, at Square Enix, we have been changing our policy. So now we are moving towards the policy of releasing our games on a multiplatform basis, and we really want as many players as possible to play our titles. So with Final Fantasy 14 as the starting point, we do want to release more Square Enix games on Xbox, and there will be more of our titles released on Xbox. So I hope players will look forward to future things to come on the platform."

There have been rumors of Final Fantasy XVI coming to Xbox, but nothing has been officially confirmed, while the Final Fantasy VII remake series seems to remain PlayStation-exclusive among consoles based on previous reports, but it seems that more of the company's titles will be available on Microsoft's formats in the future.