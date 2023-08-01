Naoki Yoshida wants to put the Pixel Remaster Collection in Final Fantasy XIV

HQ

Final Fantasy XIV has been making headlines for a few days now thanks to the announcement of its next expansion Dawntrail, which will arrive in summer next year, and the announcement of its arrival on Xbox Series consoles in spring 2024.

However, last weekend's Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival in Las Vegas has revealed some more news that could be coming to Square Enix's MMORPG in the future, including the possibility of classic Final Fantasy titles being added to the title in the Pixel Remaster version.

According to the game's producer, Naoki Yoshida, the development team is looking into how to include the Pixel Remaster collection of Final Fantasy I-VI as part of the multiplayer title's Gold Saucer activities. Something that, for now, is running into some technical difficulties. The project is still on the table right now, but hopefully they will soon resolve the challenge and include all six titles in the localisation.

In any case, they will be paid items and not free updates, as reported by Famitsu (thanks Siliconera for the translation).

