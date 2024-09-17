Naoki Yoshida: Please don't make "offensive or inappropriate" mods for Final Fantasy XVI

HQ

One of the main advantages of PC as a format, besides better performance and generally cheaper games, is the ability to install mods. This way, games can be updated, given extra content, graphically enhanced and customized to your liking.

But... of course, many mods are pretty rubbish too. Furthermore, any game that features a female character of any kind will immediately get mods that allow you to play with her more or less naked and/or provide her with a more hentai-compatible body.

However, this is not something that Final Fanyasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida wants to see in his game, which happens to be launching today for PC. He tells PC Gamer:

"If we said 'It'd be great if someone made xyz,' it might come across as a request, so I'll avoid mentioning any specifics here! The only thing I will say is that we definitely don't want to say anything offensive or inappropriate, so please don't make or install anything like that."

But we have no illusions whatsoever and assume that many people will see this as a challenge. We wouldn't be surprised if we can download the first sex mods for Final Fantasy XVI before the day is even over, or what do you think?