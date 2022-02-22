Naoki Yoshida: "I want to continue working on Final Fantasy XIV"

HQ

After the failed launch of Final Fantasy XIV in 2010, the director and producer Naoki Yoshida got a team with the task to save the game. Something they did extremely well, and Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn (launched 2013) became one of the most popular MMORPG's of all time.

Yoshida has stayed with the team and was credited as director, designer and producer when the fourth expansion Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker was launched late last year. But despite working with the game since 2010, he is not done yet. In the livestreamed Letter from the Producer LIVE Part LXVIII, he said he wants to stay with the game and is ready to fight his boss to do so if needed, and that his death is one of few things that might make him quit:

"Me personally, unless the CEO [Yosuke Matsuda] says, "Yoshida, you need to leave..." And even then, I think I'm going to fight him. Or if like the development team, the operations team, want to kick me out. Or if I, God forbid, die. Those are the only extreme cases I would even consider leaving the XIV project. I want to continue working on Final Fantasy XIV. So your continued support will definitely be appreciated."

Considering how well liked and popular Final Fantasy XIV is (they recently had to stop selling the game as there was more new players coming than the servers could handle), we have to consider this really good news. Naoki Yoshida should absolutely continue to polish this masterpiece, or what do you think?

HQ

Thanks Siliconera