Naoki Yoshida doesn't think he will ever get bored making Final Fantasy XIV

The story of Final Fantasy XIV is a fascinating one, as it's initial debut was nothing short of a disaster, so much so that Square Enix basically re-launched the game a while later to much better effect and has since been expanding and growing the title, making it one of the most crammed MMORPGs on the market today.

A large part of the success of FFXIV is often attributed to director Naoki Yoshida, who joined the game to lead its rebirth, and has remained attached to the project ever since. You might wonder if Yoshida ever has grand ambitions and plans to move on from FFXIV at some point, and seemingly the answer to that question is no, he doesn't.

Speaking with Noisy Pixel, Yoshida was asked if he intends to stop working on FFXIV soon, to which he explained:

"When asked do I ever get bored with Final Fantasy XIV, I don't think so, because there are a lot of things that I have yet to actualise in XIV, things that I want to do, things that I must do, things that require to be taken care of. And so, I think for at least a good while, I should be okay.

"Now, if there's one thing that I want to do less of, and I might get scolded, but I would rather not do a lot of management or operational things. I already do a lot of game developing and I've sacrificed some sleep sometimes, but perhaps if I were to have a choice, I would like to focus in on the game development design."

Needless to say, if you're a FFXIV player, you can sleep well tonight knowing that Yoshi-P doesn't intend to stop stewarding your game anytime soon.