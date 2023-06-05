Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Nanoleaf Matter takes the next steps in Smart home integration

You could soon fill your entire house with RGB lighting.

We've reviewed Nanoleaf products before, but with the company's new Matter standard, which is something that has been agreed upon by Apple, Google, and other major players in the smart home sector to allow easy communication between Smart home devices.

Matter's new Essentials range looks to be a cheaper way to integrate some smart lighting into your home. Nanoleaf is first into the foray with Matter and even though we'll have to wait and see as to whether it can live up to its promise, there's certainly an interesting idea at Matter's core.

Check out what we think of the new Nanoleaf products in the Quick Look below:

